Brian Schottenheimer Was Emotional After Dak Prescott, Multiple Cowboys Came to Presser
The Dallas Cowboys officially introduced Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach on Monday. The monumental day for Schottenheimer was made even sweeter by the support from his Cowboys players.
Schottenheimer only expected one or two of his players to show up to the presser. To his surprise, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and numerous members of the roster turned out to support their new coach, who was also their offensive coordinator over the last two years.
"I almost lost it when I saw them," Schottenheimer told Nick Eatman. "I thought there'd be one or two [players]. You can hear it in my voice now. To see the number of guys that were there, I think it shows we're off to a fast start. We're connected, we know each other's hearts, dreams, and what we need to get done ... Truly humbled, I love and appreciate it and will remember that part maybe as much as anything in today's conversations."
After the Cowboys' received heavy criticism for the hiring of Schottenheimer, it sent an important message that so many players showed up for their coach, and clearly meant a lot to him.
Schottenheimer confidently said during his press conference that he's great with people and creating relationships, which showed by his players coming to support him. He also detailed his 'incredible relationship' with Prescott, which will play a key role in whether the Cowboys succeed under Schottenheimer.
Though the 2024 season got away from the Cowboys, in part because of injuries, Dallas did have the No. 1 scoring offense in 2023 during Schottenheimer's first season as offensive coordinator, and Prescott was even a top-three MVP candidate.