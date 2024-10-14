Dak Prescott's Message to Lions' Aidan Hutchinson After Injury Was All Class
The NFL world fell silent on Sunday night as Detroit Lions defensive star Aidan Hutchinson suffered a horrific season-ending leg injury in the Lions’ 47-9 beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys.
Hutchinson fractured his left tibia and fibula while sacking Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the third quarter of the game. He later underwent emergency surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, with no current timeline for his return to the field.
Shortly after Hutchinson’s gruesome injury, Prescott apparently shared a few words of support for the Lions defensive end before he was stretchered off the field at AT&T Stadium.
“I just told him to keep his head up,” Prescott said of his message to Hutchinson in Monday’s media session, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “It’s part of the story. I promise, the way that this guy started his career, the guy he seems to be, not knowing him, he'll be better after it. I know it's probably hard to imagine right now. Then the last part, I just told him, it's part of the story. It's part of his story. Hell of a player.”
Prescott added that he didn’t currently have Hutchinson’s cell phone number, but he would try to get it and reach out to him again.
Four years ago, Prescott fractured and dislocated his right ankle after being tackled by New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan in a home game in Week 5 of the 2020 season. At the time, Ryan gave Prescott “some words of encouragement” which meant a lot to the Cowboys quarterback, and it would seem as though Prescott wants to pay it forward to Hutch.
A class act, through and through.