Lions Share Update on Aidan Hutchinson After He Undergoes Surgery in Texas
The Detroit Lions suffered a huge loss on Sunday during their blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys. Aidan Hutchinson, their star defensive end, broke his leg early in the third quarter and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.
Hutchinson fractured his tibia and fibula and underwent surgery at Baylor White Medical Center in Irving, Texas on Sunday night. The Lions shared an update on Hutchinson on Monday, confirming that he would be returning to Detroit this week and is expected to make a full recovery.
Everyone should be optimistic that Hutchinson will be ready to return next season.
Hutchinson, 24, was named to his first Pro Bowl last season and was leading the NFL with 7.5 sacks before he broke his leg on Sunday. He will leave a huge hole in the Detroit defense in a season where the expectations are extremely high. Last year Hutchinson had three sacks and eight QB hits during the Lions postseason run to the NFC Championship Game.