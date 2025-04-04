Dale Earnhardt Jr., Lamar Jackson Bury Hatchet in Brief Trademark Dispute
Following a two-day legal tiff over the use of a specific No. 8 logo, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson have come to a resolution.
Earnhardt will use a different No. 8 logo to promote his racing team while his JR Motorsports team ditches its original No. 8, he announced on social media Friday afternoon.
Jackson had contested Earnhardt's use of the original No. 8 in a Wednesday court filing, contending it stepped on his "ERA 8 by Lamar Jackson" trademark.
Both men are associated with the No. 8 in their respective fields. Earnhardt drove that car for the first nine years of his Cup Series career, while Jackson has worn it since his Louisville college days.
JR Motorsports has existed in some form or fashion since 1998, and currently races driver Justin Allgaier part-time in the Cup Series along with a roster of five Xfinity Series cars.