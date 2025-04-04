Lamar Jackson Takes Legal Action Against NASCAR Legend Over Trademark of No. 8
As Lamar Jackson continues to build a Hall of Fame résumé on the gridiron, he is taking on a host of other sports greats off of it. Months after filing a challenge to former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman's trademark application for the word "EIGHT," he has made a similar legal move over NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s trademark of the No. 8.
A notice of opposition was posted on behalf of Jackson with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday, as first reported by trademark attorney Josh Gerben.
Jackson, who has a personal brand called "Era 8" for which he has looked to use a trademark on a variety of clothes, bags and other sports-related articles. Earnhardt has filed a claim on the use of the No. 8 in a font similar to the famous number used on his cars, as well as a trademark on a less iconic version of the number. Jackson's filing targets this more generic No. 8, according to The Athletic.
"Earnhardt Jr.’s registration could falsely imply a connection between the two athletes and infringe on his established rights," Jackson's filing argues.
Gerber believes that Jackson, Earnhardt Jr. and Aikman will all be granted slightly different trademarks for their respective brands.
"None of the athletes are likely to gain exclusive control over the standalone number 8—a commonly used and highly diluted symbol in the world of sports and merchandise," he writes. "Ultimately, Jackson, Aikman, and Earnhardt Jr. will likely all get their registrations and coexist on the trademark register, each with slightly different branding approaches."
Aikman had some fun with Jackson's filing last summer, offering to talk things out over a couple of beers—his Eight Beers, in all likelihood. We'll see whether Earnhardt responds in kind. Perhaps the two can race for the trademark.