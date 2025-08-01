SI

Dallas Cowboys Reunite With Veteran Offensive Tackle

La'el Collins spent seven seasons in Dallas.

Mike Kadlick

Collins spent 2015 to '21 with the Cowboys.
Collins spent 2015 to '21 with the Cowboys. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cowboys are ending what's been a crazy day of Micah Parsons news by signing a veteran offensive tackle.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, La'el Collins is set to ink a deal in Dallas. The 32-year-old spent his first seven seasons—as well as a brief stint in 2024— with the Cowboys after going undrafted out of LSU in 2015.

Collins was released from his first stint in Dallas in the spring of 2022 and subsequently signed a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. He started 15 games at right tackle that season before tearing his ACL in Week 16 against the Patriots—and was released the following fall.

Zenitz added to his report that Collins has dropped about 25 pounds this offseason and had a "strong" workout with the team on Friday. He's now set to return to the team that gave him his first chance in the NFL.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL