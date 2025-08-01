Dallas Cowboys Reunite With Veteran Offensive Tackle
The Cowboys are ending what's been a crazy day of Micah Parsons news by signing a veteran offensive tackle.
According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, La'el Collins is set to ink a deal in Dallas. The 32-year-old spent his first seven seasons—as well as a brief stint in 2024— with the Cowboys after going undrafted out of LSU in 2015.
Collins was released from his first stint in Dallas in the spring of 2022 and subsequently signed a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. He started 15 games at right tackle that season before tearing his ACL in Week 16 against the Patriots—and was released the following fall.
Zenitz added to his report that Collins has dropped about 25 pounds this offseason and had a "strong" workout with the team on Friday. He's now set to return to the team that gave him his first chance in the NFL.