Top Micah Parsons Landing Spots After Star Requests Trade From Cowboys
Defensive superstar Micah Parsons made his trade request from the Cowboys officially official on Friday afternoon, releasing a long, Notes app'd statement on X (formerly Twitter) explaining that after years of a strange back and forth with team ownership, he "no longer want(s) to play" for Dallas.
While it's since been reported that the team has "no intention" of trading the three-time All-Pro, teams will of course be calling and if Parsons and the Cowboys stay as far apart as they currently stand, maybe he will get his wish. But where could he end up?
For a player of Parsons' caliber, it can difficult to find landing spots given that a) the haul to land him will be gigantic and b) whoever acquires him will need the salary cap space to sign him to the contract extension that he's worth. On the flip side, he’s the type of player that literally every team in the league should at least make a call about.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks reset their offense this spring after missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season in 2024, replacing quarterback Geno Smith with Sam Darnold, as well as wide receiver Tyler Lockett with Cooper Kupp. With Micah Parsons potentially available, they could now do the same on defense.
Seattle didn't necessarily struggle getting to the quarterback last season, per se. They were tied for eighth in the NFL as a team with 45 sacks, with Leonard Williams getting home a team-high 11 times. Adding Parsons to that mix, however—alongside Williams, Boye Mafe, and Uchenna Nwosu—would turn a quality front into an elite one.
The Seahawks have a little over $34 million in cap space this season, and are in the top-11 in 2026 and '27 as well.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills need to continue going all-in on their quest for the franchise's first Super Bowl title. They already signed Joey Bosa to a one-year deal this offseason—why not lean in even further by trading for Parsons?
Despite being loaded with the likes of Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, and Ed Oliver, Buffalo's front seven totaled just 39 sacks last season—tied for the 13th lowest in the NFL—and allowed the ninth-most yards-per-game with 226.1.
The only way to beat Patrick Mahomes—a business the Bills aren't too familiar in, at least in the postseason—is to get him on the ground.
Detroit Lions
Much like the Bills, the Lions are a team that's simply too talented to not go all-in when a player of Parsons caliber potentially come available. At the very least, they need to make a call.
Detroit dealt with an abundance of injuries on the defensive side of the ball last year, most notably star Aidan Hutchinson missing the majority of the campaign with a broken leg. Now fully healthy, he returns to a unit under new leadership with Kelvin Sheppard replacing Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator. A deal for Parsons would make the first-year play caller's life a whole lot easier. Just tell Hutchinson and Parsons to pin their ears back and go.
New England Patriots
The lone non-contender on this list, the Patriots—despite an impressive free agency haul—are still deprived of top-end talent to start the Mike Vrabel era.
The idea here would be that New England has plenty of cap space to extend Parsons should they land him, and can also offer an experienced group of coaches in Vrabel, Terrell Williams, and Mike Smith to get the most out of their new defender. Parsons would immediately become New England's top player as they look to right the wrongs of the post-Tom Brady era.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers need to do everything they can to maximize Justin Herbert's window, bar none. And if they won't add to an offensive weapon room that's average at best, they might as well bring in the most dynamic defensive playmaker in football.
L.A. allowed the fewest points per game (17.7) last season thanks to an elite defensive backfield and a solid front. Joey Bosa, however, moved on to Buffalo—and Khalil Mack isn't getting any younger. Trading for Parsons and locking him up long-term to be their defensive mainstay would be the perfect splash to begin Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh era.