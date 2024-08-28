Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Pro Bowl Running Back Dalvin Cook
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed free agent running back Dalvin Cook. The 'Boys hosted Cook for a workout earlier in the week and made the signing official today, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Only 29 years old, Cook was thought to have something left in the tank when he signed with the New York Jets to join Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple last offseason. But things did not work out as hoped. Cook rushed for 214 yards in 15 games for Gang Green before he was released before the end of the season. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens for their playoff run and recorded 23 yards on eight carries in the divisional round of the postseason. Cook did not receive a carry in the Ravens' AFC championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dallas needed some reinforcements at running back after letting Tony Pollard walk in the offseason. Jerry Jones signed old favorite Ezekiel Elliott for a reunion but otherwise did very little to address the lack of impact talent at the position. Rico Dawdle and Deuce Vaughn are the only other names on the depth chart after cut day this week.
Cook was a four-time Pro Bowler for the Minnesota Vikings from 2017 to 2022. In his final season up north he rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 39 catches for 295 yards. The Cowboys will soon find out if they're getting that guy, or the back who averaged a career-low 3.2 yards per carry in 2023.