Dalvin Cook to Visit Cowboys As Dallas Searches for Help in Backfield
The Dallas Cowboys may not be done making moves on offense ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
On Monday, the Cowboys made big news by agreeing to a record contract extension with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. While the receiving corps seems squared away, Dallas is still looking for help in the backfield after Tony Pollard departed in the offseason, and they're reportedly bringing in former Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook for a visit.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting Cook is flying to Dallas on Monday night for a free agent visit. Pelissero added that Cook feels like he is in excellent shape, unlike last season when he was recovering from shoulder surgery.
Cook was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings from 2019 through 2022. At his peak, the 29-year-old was among the NFL's best running backs. He was nowhere near his peak in 2023.
The New York Jets signed Cook before the 2023 season, and he appeared in 15 games but struggled mightily. He finished the regular season with 214 yards on 67 carries (3.2 yards per carry) and added 78 yards on 15 receptions. He didn't find the end zone.
The Jets and Cook mutually parted ways after Week 17 and he caught on with the Baltimore Ravens in early January. He made his Ravens debut in a 34–10 divisional round win over the Houston Texans, rushing for 23 yards on eight carries.
The Cowboys currently have Ezekiel Elliott listed atop their depth chart at running back, with Rico Dowdle and Royce Freeman backing him up. Dallas has a pressing need at the position and a healthy Cook could make a difference.