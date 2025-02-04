SI

Eagles TE Who Doesn’t Listen to Taylor Swift Took Funny Guess at One of Her Songs

A swing and a miss!

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert on Feb 3, 2025.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert on Feb 3, 2025. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was quite respectful to Taylor Swift during Super Bowl opening night, but he also ended up hilariously confusing her discography with that of another iconic group.

Asked to share his favorite Taylor Swift song, Goedert stalls for a second before asking, "Is she the one that, uh ... does she sing 'Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls?'"

Spoiler alert: she is not. That would be legendary 90's R&B group TLC.

After that swing and a miss, though, Goedert surprisingly had no other guesses left in the tank. "She's an incredible artist, but she ain't on my playlist," he continued, with a smile. "I'm more of the Philly guys, you know, Meek Mill, obviously been listening to a lot of Kendrick Lamar. Won't get to see him at the halftime show but I'm sure he's going to put on quite the performance."

Watch that moment below:

Is it shocking that Goedert isn't streaming T. Swift? Not at all. Is it a bit crazier he couldn't name any of her songs? Maybe a little. But did he handle the moment like a champ? Undoubtedly. The Swifties will surely refrain.

If he really wants to brush up on his Taylor, though, he can prepare for Sunday's Super Bowl by streaming "Ready for It. Baby, let the games begin.

