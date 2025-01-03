Dalvin Cook Shares Uplifting Note to Brother James Cook After Pro Bowl Snub
The rosters for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games were announced on Thursday, and Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was one of the top names left off the roster. Cook was snubbed as Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon, and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor were each selected to represent the AFC at the Pro Bowl.
The snub came amid arguably the best season of Cook's career. Over 15 games, Cook has rushed for 981 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Cook notably leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns but won't be heading to Orlando, Fla., for the league's annual showcase.
Following the snub, Cook posted on X: "It be wild your best still ain't enough but hey."
Cook's brother, four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, posted an uplifting message for his brother. "Just keep doing what your doing and let the bag in a few weeks speak for itself," Dalvin wrote.
Henry was a no-brainer for the Pro Bowl as he ranks second in the league in rushing yards with over 1,700 yards. Taylor, who has rushed for over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns, also made a strong case. There is belief among some that Cook deserved the Pro Bowl nod over Mixon.
During the first 17 weeks of the season, Mixon rushed for 12 more yards than Cook in two fewer games, but Cook holds the edge in touchdowns. Both players put together strong seasons for playoff teams, but this time, Cook got the short end of the stick.