Damien Woody Blasts 'Clown' Nick Sirianni for Talking Trash to Philly Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Cleveland Browns 20-16 in Week 6. As the Eagles put the game away, coach Nick Sirianni was seen talking trash to some of the home fans. No one was very impressed with Sirianni's behavior, including ESPN's Damien Woody who went off on the coach on Get Up not once, but twice this morning.
Woody used the word "clown" at least four times during the broadcast and took multiple shots at Sirianni for bringin his kids to his postgame press conference.
Here are two very similar clips of Woody discussing Sirianni on the same show.
"What's this clown behavior, bro?" Woody asked. "This dude's a clown. Like seriously, you going to seriously talk trash to the fans? Your own fans? Listen, people come out here and pay big money to come out and watch you put a product out on the field. When you don't preform well, they have every right to boo you. And you going to get all in your feelings because fans are booing you because your team stinks? Like, bro, come on. And then you brought up in our meeting... and then you're going to bring your kids into the postgame to kind of soften the blow from what reporters might ask you. This dude is a straight clown, bro. I just don't have any respect for what this man is doing. Ya'll barely beat the god awful Cleveland Browns and then you want to talk trash to the fans. Get the hell outta here."
"Bro that was clown behavior," Woody began again. "Nick Sirianni looked like an absolute clown doin' all of that. The fact that you're going to sit up there and argue with people who spend their hard earned money and to come watch you play. If you don't put out a good performance, guess what? They have every right to boo you and you need to take that because that's part of your job as a head coach. You can't have it one way or the other. It's an all-encompassing job and for you to sit there and then have your kids in the postgame to kind of deflect from reporters trying to come after you it's lame, it's weak. He's a clown. Oh by the way you barely beat the Cleveland Browns at home so don't give me that."