Dan Campbell Makes Bold Statement on Lions' Championship Window After Heartbreaking Loss
After a disappointing end to the best season in modern franchise history, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is back to work. Even with the divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders, he knows the franchise has what they need to bring Detroit the city's first Super Bowl.
He spoke with reporters in Detroit during the team's season-ending news conference Monday, as he mentioned his readiness to swallow the devastating loss and move forward.
"I’m back on my feet, ready to roll, and I’ve acknowledged, I can look in the mirror and say, ‘You know what, you failed, man. What are you going to do about it?’ So, that’s where we’re at and move forward, man," Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
Now, Campbell and the Lions must regroup and reload for the new season, especially with the loss of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson who was hired as head coach of the Chicago Bears Sunday. Detroit expects to lose its defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn as well. The New York Jets are heavily pursuing Glenn for their head coach vacancy, one of a number of franchises with which Glenn has interview.
Success brings change, and although the Lions didn't get their Super Bowl this season, Campbell is confident their title window remains open.
"That core group is still intact and some of these guys are now — we’ve signed some back, some are up on contracts and that’ll be ongoing," Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. "But yeah, we absolutely do [have a window to contend still]. And I think the most important thing is ... you’ve got your culture, you’ve got your identity and you’ve got players that fit into that, and we’ve got that. We’ve got players in every pivotal position you can ask for to have success. And those guys are made the right way, so absolutely, our window is open.”
The Lions finished the regular season 15–2, the franchise's best-ever record, and earned the NFC's No. 1 seed. Although their playoff run was halted short, Campbell knows it wasn't his team's last shot.