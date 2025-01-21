Jets Plan to Not Let Aaron Glenn 'Leave the Building' Until Deal Is Reached on Tuesday
The New York Jets remain confident that they will hire Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their new head coach. Glenn is interviewing with the Jets for a second time on Tuesday.
The Jets apparently have the goal of hiring Glenn on Tuesday and will "not let him leave the building" unless a deal is reached, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. A deal has not been agreed upon yet, so it could take up a good chunk of the day on Tuesday before any news is dropped, if the situation ends up working out.
While the Lions were in the playoffs, which came to an end on Saturday when the Washington Commanders beat them 45–31 in the divisional round, six of the seven NFL teams with open head coaching positions showed interest in Glenn. The Jets are the first team to have a second interview with him, and the New Orleans Saints are expected to be next in line if the Jets don't reach a deal with Glenn.
His in-person interview with New Orleans is now possible to be delayed because of weather in the south.
Glenn has worked as the Lion's DC since the 2021 season, but he previously worked for the Jets as a personnel scout in 2012 and '13. His history with the Jets doesn't start there, though: He was drafted by New York in 1994 as a cornerback and played there through 2001. He was a two-time Pro Bowler in his tenure with the Jets.
If Glenn is given the Jets coaching role, he will take over an organization that struggled in 2024, finishing 5–12. The future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still up in the air, so it's possible the new coach of the Jets will be leading a new team quarterback as well.