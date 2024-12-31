Dan Campbell Calls Lions-Vikings Regular Season Finale 'Fairy-Tale Stuff'
The Detroit Lions will face a massive opportunity in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season and their head coach could not be more fired up about it.
Next Sunday night, the Lions will play the Minnesota Vikings. Both teams will enter the game 14-2 and the winner will earn the NFC North division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. It will be one of the best, most-anticipated regular season games in years.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about playing the Vikings with so much on the line in the season's final week and, in his typical fashion, he was really excited.
"This is what you're in it for, man," Campbell said. "Ultimately this is it. I mean, you couldn't write a better scenario, you couldn't come up with this... it just doesn't get any better than this. This is fairy-tale stuff."
That about sums it up.
The Lions beat the Vikings 31–29 in Week 7 as Jake Bates hit a field goal with 15 seconds left to win the game.
On Monday night, the Lions played their starters against the San Francisco 49ers even though the game was essentially meaningless. Whether they won or lost, everything was going to come down to Week 18 against Minnesota.
Detroit won the game anyway, topping the 49ers 40–34 and making some history in the process.
The Lions and Vikings have both had amazing seasons. They'll face off in Week 18 for divisional supremacy.