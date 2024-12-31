Ben Johnson’s Detroit Lions Offense Makes Remarkable NFL History
The Detroit Lions' remarkable season continued on Monday night as they clinched a pretty crazy bit of history against the San Francisco 49ers.
Detroit's offense, led by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, became the first in NFL history to have two running backs and two wide receivers all top 1,000 scrimmage yards in a season.
Receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams have topped 1,000 yards receiving and rushing while running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have done the same.
That's a truly remarkable achievement for one of the NFL's best, most balanced offenses.
They're also the second team in NFL history to have four players with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns in a season. The 2004 Colts did it with running back Edgerrin James, and receivers Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Brandon Stokley.
In addition to that, the Lions are now the fourth team in NFL history to have three players with 12 or more touchdowns in a season.
There's a reason Johnson has become the hottest coordinator in football and arguably the most popular head coaching candidate in the league. His offense is incredibly productive and innovative, and also ensures the ball gets spread around to a number of weapons.
None of that could happen without quarterback Jared Goff playing at a Pro Bowl level. He deserves a ton of credit for the team's success as well.
The scary thing? The Lions have one game left to add to their numbers.