Dan Campbell Got Emotional Talking About Brutal Aidan Hutchinson Injury
Aidan Hutchinson left the Detroit Lions' blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a brutal left leg injury.
Lions coach Dan Campbell talked to the media after his team's 47-9 win and immediately addressed Hutchinson's injury. He got emotional as he discussed it.
Campbell said, "That's tough. You know, it was tough. And he's in good hands right now, he's being taken care of. He'll stay back here (in Dallas). You know, obviously he's going to be down for a while. So that's tough, man. It's hard when you lose somebody like him. But we'll know a lot more after this and obviously wish him the best."
Campbell confirmed Hutchinson suffered a broken left tibia which required emergency surgery. Hutchinson will reportedly be staying in a local hospital in the Dallas area to recover.
The Lions are now 4-1 but will have to move forward without their best defender. Hutchinson made the Pro Bowl in 2023, which was only his second season in the NFL. The former No. 2 overall pick had 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last year. He had already racked up 7.5 sacks in five games this season.
Hopefully for the Lions, Hutchinson's injury isn't as bad as it looked.