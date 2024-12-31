Dan Campbell Compliments Jared Goff's Play With Bold Statement After Win vs. 49ers
Dan Campbell is confident in his quarterback. After the Detroit Lions' 40-34 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, Campbell sang Jared Goff's praises.
Goff threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns on 26-for-34 passing as he heard his name chanted on the road. The Cal product, who hails from the Bay Area, helped Detroit to their 14th win of the year in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game where the 49ers beat the Lions on the same field.
"This is a different Jared Goff now," Campbell said after Monday night's win via NFL.com. "He's different. This guy has developed and matured, and he's just stepping into his prime. He just continues to get better and better. He's playing at an ultimate level right now.
"You find me a quarterback that's playing better than him in this league right now. I'd love to see it."
Goff has thrown for 4,398 yards this season, second in the NFL behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Goff has thrown for 36 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while completing 71.7% of his passes, all while leading Detroit to a 14-2 record and winning all eight of the team's road games.
The Lions now look to secure the NFC North title and the NFC's No. 1 seed with a Week 18 win against the Minnesota Vikings (14-2) in Detroit on Jan. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET. And Campbell wouldn't want anyone other than Goff under center.