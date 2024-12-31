Lions Fans Took Over Levi’s Stadium With ‘Jared Goff’ Chants After Win vs. 49ers
Detroit Lions fans made their presence felt on Monday night at Levi's Stadium for the team's Week 17 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. After the 40–34 win saw the Lions improve to 14–2 on the season, Lions fans loudly showed love to their star quarterback, Jared Goff.
While 49ers fans headed towards the stadium's exit after the game ended, Lions fans remained in their seats and even moved closer to the field. Meanwhile, a "Jared Goff" chant could be cascading across the stadium as the Detroit faithful celebrated the victory.
Goff was outstanding in the road win, throwing for 303 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. It's the fourth week in a row he's avoided throwing a pick, and he's now thrown 14 touchdowns in that span. The well-traveled fan base made sure to shower him with appreciation after the team secured its franchise-record 14th win of the regular season.
Goff and the Lions will look to secure the No. 1 seed in both the NFC North and the entire NFC with a win against the Minnesota Vikings in their season finale in Week 18. If he plays like he has the last month, they'll be hard to beat.