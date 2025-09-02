Dan Campbell Used Hilarious One-Liner to Praise Lambeau Field Before Lions-Packers
The Lions kick off the 2025 season with a tough matchup on the road against the Packers, but head coach Dan Campbell is embracing another opportunity to play at historic Lambeau Field.
Lambeau Field is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL—only behind the Bears' Soldier Field—and opened in 1957. Though several cold weather teams have turned to domes over the years, the Packers have maintained the outside, often frigid Lambeau Field as their home stadium, which Campbell appreciates.
"We love Lambeau. It's awesome," Campbell told reporters on Tuesday. "That's one of those places, on the eighth day, the good Lord made Lambeau."
"It's got that deep history to it," Campbell continued. "It's the grass, it's the elements, it's just the mystique. If you love football, you love going to play there. Our guys love playing in it. It's one of those special places you'll play."
It's not surprising to see Campbell admire the historic atmosphere of Lambeau Field, but it might help that his Lions have won each of their last three games in Green Bay. Overall, the Lions have won six of their last seven games against the Packers.
This recent history should keep the Lions' confident heading into Green Bay, but won't necessarily make their season opener any easier. The Lions are in arguably the toughest division in the NFL, and the Packers should only be better after adding one of the best defensive players in Micah Parsons. The Lions have won the last two NFC North titles and a Week 1 win in Green Bay would give them the early edge for their third straight division crown.