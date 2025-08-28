Micah Parsons Releases Statement After Getting Traded From Cowboys to Packers
As reports came in announcing the unthinkable—that the Cowboys decided to trade two-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers—Parsons immediately released a statement and posted a video saying goodbye to his time in Dallas and ushering in a new era in Green Bay.
After no progress was made in ongoing contract negotiations, Parsons requested a trade at the beginning of the month. Even so, it was always expected he would re-sign with the Cowboys before the start of the season—which happened last year with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Instead, Dallas has shipped off a generational player that fell to them in the 2021 NFL draft.
The Packers have already signed Parsons to a four-year, $188 million contract with $136 million guaranteed. In return, the Cowboys receive two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Parsons posted a video with the caption, "Thank you Dallas ….. GO Pack Go!" The video included the moment the Cowboys drafted him and highlights from his time in Dallas before shifting to footage of Packers legend Reggie White and Vince Lombardi's statue outside of Lambeau field.
Below is the statement Parsons released following the trade. Notably, Parsons thanked Cowboys nation, but not the organization in his statement.
“Cowboys nation, Growing up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, I was one of the few kids in my neighborhood who cheered for the Dallas Cowboys," Parsons wrote. "Nearly everyone around supported the Eagles, but I always believed in the star. To wear the blue and white at Penn State and then carry those same colors into the NFL as a Cowboy, it was more than a dream, it was destiny.
“From the moment I arrives in Dallas, you embraced me and my family as your own. You made a kid from the East Coast feel right at home in Texas. Every time I pulled up to work, every time I stepped onto the field, I felt the weight and pride of representing you. You didn’t just give me a jersey, you gave me a place to belong.
“I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process.
“This is a sad day, but not a bitter one. I’ll never forget the joy of draft night, the adrenaline of running out of the tunnel, or the brotherhood I shared with my teammates, coaches and the staff who prepared me for every single game. Those memories are mine forever.
“North Texas will continue to be my home in the offseason. I’ll still be here, giving back to the community that gave me so much. And no matter where the next chapter takes me, the bond we’ve built will never break.
“Thank you, Cowboy nation, for every cheer, every moment, and every ounce of love you showed me. Wearing the star has been the honor of my life. With gratitude and love, #11."