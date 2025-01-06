Dan Campbell Had Perfect Message for Kevin O'Connell After Lions Clinched No. 1 Seed
The Detroit Lions clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time in franchise history, defeating the rival Minnesota Vikings, 31–9 to secure the NFC North title and earn a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
After the game, head coaches Dan Campbell and Kevin O'Connell met at mid-field for a brief exchange, during which Campbell left his counterpart with a short but sweet message of encouragement.
"I'll see you in two weeks," said Campbell to O'Connell.
Campbell confidently predicted that the Vikings would take care of business against the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs, thus setting up a rematch against Detroit in the divisional round.
Had the Lions lost, it would've been the Vikings who claimed the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Instead, Minnesota becomes the first road playoff team in history with 14 wins on their resumé.
The Vikings will be back on the field on Monday, Jan. 13 for their showdown in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. If they win, as Campbell expects, they'll return to Ford Field in the divisional round.