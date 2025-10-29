Dan Campbell Reacts to Aidan Hutchinson Lucrative Contract Extension With Lions
Aidan Hutchinson earned a four-year, $180 million contract extension on Wednesday, tying him to the Lions through the 2030 season. The defensive star got his pay day, that's for sure.
Hutchinson is likely hyped to earn this extension and to stay with Detroit. Another person who is pumped to have the pass rusher remain with the Lions is coach Dan Campbell. He sent a text to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on Wednesday afternoon expressing his excitement.
"Hutch is a pillar for us! He’s a complete football player...he sets edges in the run game, disrupts QBs in the pass game and has awareness and feel in coverage when asked to drop," Campbell wrote, per Breer. "Complete! Fired up to have him long term!"
Here's a full breakdown of what Hutchinson's extension entails, including a $15 million signing bonus. The $141 million he's guaranteed is the most ever for a non-quarterback in NFL history.
The 25-year-old has six sacks and a league-leading four forced fumbles so far this season. Over his four season in Detroit (last season he only played in five games because of a broken leg), Hutchinson's logged 138 tackles, 34.5 sacks, 78 quarterback hits, eight forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions.