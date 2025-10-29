SI

Dan Campbell Reacts to Aidan Hutchinson Lucrative Contract Extension With Lions

The star defensive end is here to stay in Detroit.

Madison Williams

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson signed a lucrative contract extension.
Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson signed a lucrative contract extension. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Aidan Hutchinson earned a four-year, $180 million contract extension on Wednesday, tying him to the Lions through the 2030 season. The defensive star got his pay day, that's for sure.

Hutchinson is likely hyped to earn this extension and to stay with Detroit. Another person who is pumped to have the pass rusher remain with the Lions is coach Dan Campbell. He sent a text to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on Wednesday afternoon expressing his excitement.

"Hutch is a pillar for us! He’s a complete football player...he sets edges in the run game, disrupts QBs in the pass game and has awareness and feel in coverage when asked to drop," Campbell wrote, per Breer. "Complete! Fired up to have him long term!"

Here's a full breakdown of what Hutchinson's extension entails, including a $15 million signing bonus. The $141 million he's guaranteed is the most ever for a non-quarterback in NFL history.

The 25-year-old has six sacks and a league-leading four forced fumbles so far this season. Over his four season in Detroit (last season he only played in five games because of a broken leg), Hutchinson's logged 138 tackles, 34.5 sacks, 78 quarterback hits, eight forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL