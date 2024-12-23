Dan Campbell Reveals His Sideline Message to Jameson Williams After Taunting Penalty
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave wide receiver Jameson Williams a bit of tough love on Sunday. Williams was called for a taunting penalty early in the game after he brought in a short reception and spun the ball in front of Chicago's sideline after he was pushed out of bounds by Bears' defensive back Tyrique Stevenson.
After the play, the FOX broadcast showed Campbell talking to Williams on the sideline, presumably pleading that their team can't afford any more similar flags.
The call was the second instance Williams was penalized for taunting Stevenson this season.
Campbell was asked about the coaching moment following the game. He declared his pride for Williams as he bounced back after the penalty, which included an 82-yard touchdown catch on a long throw from Lions' quarterback Jared Goff.
“He was great. He was great,” Campbell said about his sideline interaction with Williams after the taunting call via NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. “Came over and it’s just, ‘Look, you can’t give them a free ride.’ He knew. It’s just, ‘Get it out of the way and get back on the field.’ And he was good. That’s what I love about him. He doesn’t get bent out of shape, he just, ‘I got it.’ And he goes back in and it doesn’t affect the way he played the rest of the game. He was great. I love where he’s at right now. I really do.”
Campbell also told former Lion and current sideline reporter for the team's radio network T.J. Lang that Williams needed an "a-- chewing" so he could get back into the game.
Campbell's pep talk worked as Williams went on to see the long score where he and the Lions ran by everyone for a 34-17 win in Chicago to advance to 13-2 on the season.