Dan Campbell Slams Adam Schefter's 'Bogus' Report on Aidan Hutchinson: 'That’s Bull'
Dan Campbell has vehemently shut down the idea that the Lions asked the NFL league office to intervene regarding hits on star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who returned to play in 2025 after suffering a season-ending tibia and fibula fracture last season.
The rumor stems from a Monday Night Countdown report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who claimed ahead of the Lions' 38-30 win over the Ravens in Week 3 that Detroit was concerned the Packers and Bears had intentionally hit Hutchinson low in Weeks 1 and 2.
Asked about the report on Wednesday, Campbell strongly denied that the Lions ever did such a thing.
“That’s bogus. That’s a bogus report. I don’t know where that came from. Nobody from here ever did that. That’s bull,” Campbell said.
Then asked if he had sensed any change, Campbell replied, "No. No, man. Nope. Game’s played a certain way, that’s the way it goes, man.
"It doesn’t matter whether we’re doing it or someone else is doing it to our guys. We know that and we play accordingly."
Watch that below starting at 4:04:
Well, that should settle that, then.
Block location aside, Hutchinson has been excellent this season, recording 12 total tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles in five games.