Dan Campbell Has Stark Warning for Commanders About Lions Crowd Ahead of Playoff Game
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes that this weekend's home crowd for the NFC divisional round tilt against the Washington Commanders will be the most raucous environment that the visitors have dealt with all season.
"You can be in loud environments—ours will be the loudest they've been in all year," Cambell said during media availability this week. "How does it affect them? It only takes one for it to be something goes awry and ends that series or something happens out of it. That's all you're looking for. That's all you're hoping for. So I'm glad we're at home, I can't wait to hear that crowd, we know they're behind us and it's going to be electric."
Here's the thing—he's probably right.
The Detroit Lions have never appeared in a Super Bowl, and after being on the cusp of reaching The Big Game a year ago, the Lions returned in 2024 as one of the best teams in football.
The franchise is certainly hungry for more postseason success, but Washington is too. After all, the visitors haven't appeared in a Super Bowl since 1992, which they won over the Buffalo Bills.
Don't expect the Commanders to be too intimidated by the crowd, even if Campbell is likely right about how crazy the environment will be on Saturday at Ford Field.