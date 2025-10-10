Dan Orlovsky Has Bleak Assessment of Eagles' Offense After Ugly Showing
The good news for the Eagles is that they are 4–2 and have regrouped from some early-season stumbles before while en route to a Super Bowl. The bad news is that their once-feared offense is looking quite pedestrian while it tries to form an identity outside of tush push enthusiasm.
Struggles for Jalen Hurts & Co. continued in an embarrassing 34–17 loss to the Giants on Thursday Night Football. And one ESPN NFL analyst has seen enough to implore those charged with running this offensive unit to make a change.
"The Eagles gotta make a change on offense," Orlovsky said on Friday's Get Up. "This offense doesn't do anything well."
No beating around the bush there.
Orlovsky offered some further assessements on the situation while speaking with Mike Greenberg.
"They're in the shotgun way too much. Philadelphia, you'd better get out of the shotgun as much as you are because it's killing your offense. ... I'll go to the pick-six, Greeny. They ran that same concept four times. The same way. Essentially out of the same alignment. Defenses know what's going on."
So not only is it the personnel not living up to their potential but it's the situations that are being created for them. Both things seem fixable. Again, the sky is not falling.
Yet it does feel a bit like one of those "definition of insanity" situations where the Eagles are making the same missteps over and over again. And some of that gets down to core issues that can't be solved with meetings some players remember having and others don't.