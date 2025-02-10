Cameras Caught Eagles DT Hitting Patrick Mahomes So Hard in Face With No Call
Patrick Mahomes took a painful beating in the Kansas City Chiefs' 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, absorbing six sacks on the night and losing out on his chance to clinch the elusive three-peat.
Mahomes had himself a night to forget after throwing two interceptions—one of which was a pick-six in the first half—and was otherwise helplessly boxed in by the Eagles' defense, which put up a championship-winning performance orchestrated by DC Vic Fangio.
Nothing was going in Mahomes's favor during the Super Bowl blowout defeat—not even the officiating.
On one controversial play in the fourth quarter, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who made a big play earlier in the game that led to Mahomes banging his head on the ground, forcefully hit the Chiefs quarterback in the facemask right after he fumbled the ball.
No flag was thrown for Carter's late hit, though Eagles' Milton Williams was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct following the play.
The rough hit on Mahomes will likely go unnoticed by the NFL media, who have been more wrapped up in the viral Chiefs-refs narrative of late. To be clear, the no-call likely wouldn't have changed the outcome of the game, with the Eagles up by more than three scores at that point, but it was a humbling moment for the three-time Super Bowl champ nonetheless.