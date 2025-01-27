Dan Orlovsky: Chiefs Everything the Patriots Were, With a 'Freakazoid' at Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, something that has never been done in the long and storied history of the NFL. It's becoming more and more reasonable to compare this current dynasty with the one it replaced—the New England Patriots. And First Take gladly did just that on Monday morning, providing Dan Orlovsky the opportunity to give his thoughts on the matter.
"The Chiefs are going back [to the Super Bowl] because they are everything that the Patriots were, with a freakazoid at quarterback. Tom Brady wasn't a freakazoid, he's the greatest of all time. Patrick [Mahomes] is the best player I've ever seen."
Orlovsky is speaking to that magical quality that the Brady Patriots had where any 50-50 playoff game was actually more of a 90-10 game in New England's favor because they would, almost without fail, make the play that needed to be made.
And he means "freakazoid" in the most flattering way possible, not the way in which using it might get one sent to the principal's office. Damien Woody earlier on Monday compared Mahomes to Tiger Woods which, once again, is fairly apt because he's seemingly unlocked a different level of aura-driven winning.