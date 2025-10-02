Dan Orlovsky Explains Why Shedeur Sanders's Strange Mime Interview Could Be a Problem
Shedeur Sanders remains third on the Browns' depth chart with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel getting the Week 5 start. There's reason be believe he has a big opportunity to change that, though, because the team probably isn't making such a move if there's desire to return to Joe Flacco. Which made the intensely scrutinized fifth-round pick's first public action after news of the shakeup even more confusing.
Asked to weigh in on the matter, Sanders opted to go full mime and not offer much in the area of usable audio.
Everything, even the mundane stuff Sanders does gets critiqued and analyzed. Yet this bit would warrant discussion if any other lower-profile quarterback decided to do it.
So Get Up dove in on Thursday morning with Dan Orlovsky offering up the opinion that it wasn't the best course of action.
"I actually don't think there is a time and place to act like that as a quarterback," Orlovsky said.
Orlovsky said that everything quarterbacks do is a job interview and had a question for the young player.
"Are you helping yourself in your own building? Did that 30 or 40 seconds help you in your own building when it comes to what they think you can be in the future. Did you help yourself outside of your own building?"
All of that remains to be seen. What Sanders does if and when he makes the field is going to have a lot more to do with his future prospects than any interview. In the meantime there's much to discuss.