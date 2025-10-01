Shedeur Sanders Seemed to Troll Media With Silent Interview After Browns' QB Change
Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders may not have gotten his starting opportunity yet this season, but he's definitely got a sense of humor.
After the Browns named Dillon Gabriel their starting quarterback for Week 5's game against the Vikings, Browns reporters naturally flocked around Sanders during Wednesday's practice session to get his thoughts on the matter.
But Sanders came prepared, and he delivered a farcical, soundless speech on how he felt about the Browns' quarterback change:
No, your volume button is working fine. Sanders hilariously chose to pantomime his answers to reporters, presumably so that the media wouldn't try to turn whatever he said into clickbait content.
What resulted was a minute-long clip of him smiling and mouthing words as reporters awkwardly stood by. Sanders remains the third-string quarterback on the Browns' depth chart even after Gabriel's promotion, with Joe Flacco serving as the backup on Sunday—what were his thoughts about that? Only professional lip-readers will know.
It's certainly one way to fight back against the relentless media narratives surrounding Sanders's development in the league this year, though NFL pundits will probably still have a field day with Sanders's latest trolling antics.