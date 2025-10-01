Browns Projected QB Depth Chart: Will Shedeur Sanders Back Up Dillon Gabriel?
The Browns are shaking things up under center with a rookie quarterback taking over veteran Joe Flacco's starting job.
Dillon Gabriel will make his first career NFL start in Week 5 when the Browns play the Vikings in London on Sunday. He notably gets the start before fellow fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders, who somewhat surprisingly won't be moved up the depth chart.
Sanders will remain the third-string quarterback, according to Adam Schefter. He sits behind Flacco, who is now the backup, and Gabriel, who is now the starter. If Gabriel were to get injured during Sunday's game, the Browns would turn back to Flacco, who has thrown for 815 yards and two touchdowns against six interceptions across four games this season.
Amid some rumors that the Browns were making a quarterback change after their 1-3 start to the year, Gabriel stands to benefit the most while Sanders's position hasn't changed. Sanders recently made headlines for turning down the opportunity to be drafted by the Ravens and the Eagles this past April, as he reportedly wanted to go somewhere he had a chance to start sooner.