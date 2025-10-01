SI

Browns Projected QB Depth Chart: Will Shedeur Sanders Back Up Dillon Gabriel?

Kristen Wong

Sanders was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round ahead of this season.
Sanders was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round ahead of this season. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Browns are shaking things up under center with a rookie quarterback taking over veteran Joe Flacco's starting job.

Dillon Gabriel will make his first career NFL start in Week 5 when the Browns play the Vikings in London on Sunday. He notably gets the start before fellow fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders, who somewhat surprisingly won't be moved up the depth chart.

Sanders will remain the third-string quarterback, according to Adam Schefter. He sits behind Flacco, who is now the backup, and Gabriel, who is now the starter. If Gabriel were to get injured during Sunday's game, the Browns would turn back to Flacco, who has thrown for 815 yards and two touchdowns against six interceptions across four games this season.

Amid some rumors that the Browns were making a quarterback change after their 1-3 start to the year, Gabriel stands to benefit the most while Sanders's position hasn't changed. Sanders recently made headlines for turning down the opportunity to be drafted by the Ravens and the Eagles this past April, as he reportedly wanted to go somewhere he had a chance to start sooner.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL