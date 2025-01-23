Dan Orlovsky Gives Stark Assessment of What an Eagles Loss Would Mean
The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders in Sunday's NFC championship. It's about the exact scenario the franchise would have loved to manifest when the playoff bracket was set. On the other hand, Jayden Daniels is playing out of his mind and it was just last week that the Commanders went into Detroit and dismantled a heavily favored home team.
The Get Up crew dove into what losing this game would mean for Philadelphia and Dan Orlovsky did not mince words.
"This would be a colossal failure if Philly doesn't win this football game," Orlovsky said. "Colossal."
Orlovsky ticked through the reasons in addition to the obvious one that it would crush fans and players alike as a golden opportunity passed by unrealized.
He believes the Eagles have the most talented roster in all of football, that they rightfully set aside Saquon Barkley's rushing record for the greater good of a Super Bowl, they are playing at home, and Daniels, for all his greatness, is still a rookie.
"It would be a colossal failure in the short- and longterm," Adam Schefter agreed. "Because you would be deprived of getting to the Super Bowl and you would also be faced with the reality that the man who prevented you from getting to the Super Bowl is in your division."