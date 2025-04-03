Dan Orlovsky Offers Bold NFL Draft Prediction for Jaxson Dart
One of the more intriguing NFL draft prospects in the class of 2025 is Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has seemingly risen up draft boards in the weeks leading up to draft day.
Among those who are big fans of Dart include ESPN's NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, who spoke highly of the quarterback during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
Orlovsky made clear that he thinks Dart is going to become a quality NFL quarterback, and even offered a rather bold prediction as to where he thinks the Ole Miss product will be selected in the draft.
"I'm a Jaxson Dart guy... I don't think he makes it out the top 10. If I were the Raiders, if I'm the Jets, if I were the Saints, I would be very seriously considering drafting him in the top 10," Orlovsky declared.
"Dude, at the end of the day, can you see it and can you throw it at that position? He sees it well and he can throw it. Do you panic with the football in times of panic, because that's the reality of that position in the league? He doesn't. Sometimes he gets it out, sometimes, just because of the athleticism, he gets himself out of bad and goes and creates good," said Orlovsky.
"Jaxson Dart would be neck-and-neck with Shedeur [Sanders] for me."
In recent mock drafts, Dart has been linked with possibly going to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. Others have him falling out of the first round entirely. Orlovsky, on the other hand, thinks Dart is worthy of being selected in the top 10, and suggested the Raiders, Jets and Saints could all be viable landing spots for him.
During his senior year at Ole Miss, Dart completed 69.3% of his passes for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions, having enjoyed a prolific season.