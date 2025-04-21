Dan Orlovsky Says This Quarterback Could Prove to Be 'Steal' of the NFL Draft
Its the last stretch for all pre-2025 NFL draft takes and everyone is racing to get their own predictions in before the deadline. Come Thursday all of the mock drafts and scuttlebutt will give way to the drama of Roger Goodell reading off names and then the looking-back pieces will begin. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky used his remaining time to look ahead to identify a prospect would could prove to be "the steal of the NFL draft" while appearing on Get Up Monday morning: Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss.
"For me, he's the guy that two or three years from now we look back and go, man, people were wrong on him," Orlovsky said. "When you watch his tape he's so similar to Bo Nix last year and, wow, a lot better than I anticipated."
After Cam Ward there's pretty decent intrigue about which quarterback will be taken next off the board. There's a chance it is Dart, who put together an impressive career at Ole Miss and apparently is even more impressive when the tape gets grinded, per Orlovsky.
When and where Dart goes will be an intriguing question as the first-round goes on. Getting some late buzz like this, though, feels like a good sign. Plus, there's a decent runway to prove one's self as a steal. A good two or three years to establish that your team really knew what they were doing.