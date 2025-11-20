Dan Orlovsky Offers Strong Defense of Jalen Hurts Amid Swirling Eagles Tension
The Philadelphia Eagles are tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC standings and look very capable of defending their Super Bowl title. Winning on the field with great consistency has done little to quell the distracting drama that seems to ride on the organization's back. There's whatever is going on with A.J. Brown and reports that several offensive players are frustrated with Jalen Hurts's approach.
Setting up the situation on Get Up on Thursday, Mike Greenberg had a pretty solid joke about this being the type of stuff that usually surrounds a 2-8 team that is falling apart. He then asked Dan Orlovsky what in the world is going on in that locker room.
Orlovsky, a former quarterback himself, offered a strong defense of Hurts—who by the way in case people forgot is the reigning Super Bowl MVP.
"What's going on with Hurts is so disingenuous and disrespectful to Jalen Hurts," he said. "All he does is win. All he does is be obsessed with football."
Hurts is 51-14 since 2022 and has been to two Super Bowls. He seems to say all the right things and operates as though the team is the only thing that matters. And yet the criticisms continue. Add it all up and one could conclude that the quarterback is in a no-win situation. At least from the outside.
Now having said all that, if there are players who are frustrated with him then there's real issues to iron out. It may be disrespectful and completly unfair to Hurts, but that doesn't change the fact that all the Eagles need to figure out a way to coexist as the playoffs approach.
It's surprising this is where things are with one of the best teams in all of football. If the past is a guide there will be more reports and sideshows surrounding Nick Sirianni's team. And if past is a guide it may not matter one iota as it pertains to them reaching their lofty goals.