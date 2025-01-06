Dan Orlovsky Explains Why Patriots Are Top Job in Head Coach Carousel
The Patriots decided to fire Jerod Mayo on Sunday night after just one 4-13 season at the helm.
They'll embark on their second head coaching search in as many seasons, and one ESPN analyst says that New England should be at the top of any candidate's list:
“I would chose New England because of Drake Maye," said former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky in a segment on ESPN's Get Up! on Monday morning. "I think the young man’s got a chance to be an absolute superstar I think he’s got the chance to be Josh Allen."
He continued. "They’ve got the No. 4 pick. They’ve got $130 million in salary cap space. I can go get Tee Higgins and draft Emeka Ebuka from Ohio State and all of a sudden we’ve got a really good, promising football team. I could draft Will Campbell from LSU and protect him."
He continued;
"I think that this is going to be—for an offensive-minded head coach if you are one, a [Lions offensive coordinator] Ben Johnson, I think that’s the place that you desire to go to.”
The Patriots notably put in a request to interview Johnson on Monday morning, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Breer also noted last month that Johnson, "will not chase interviews. If he takes an interview, it's going to be with the intention of actually pursuing the job."
Drake Maye finished his rookie season completing 66.6% of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He added 421 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
He'll now enter his sophomore season with a second head coach in as many years.