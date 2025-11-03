Dan Quinn Addresses Decision to Keep Jayden Daniels in the Game Before Late Injury
Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome elbow injury during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, bringing up questions about why the young quarterback was still in the game when the incident occurred.
Sunday night’s game was a blowout, and at the time of the injury, the Commanders trailed Seattle 38–7. Daniels led the offense back out onto the field midway through the fourth quarter, though the result of the game was already well established. It seemed as good a time as any to bring in the backups, but Dan Quinn opted to keep Daniels in the game for one more drive.
When asked about that decision after the game, Quinn said there was never even a discussion about replacing Daniels with backup Marcus Mariota.
“Yeah, not in that space. Obviously, in hindsight, you don’t want to think that way where an injury could take place. Obviously, we were more conservative in that spot to run and hand off and not have reads to go. But just the end result, obviously I’m bummed,” Quinn said in response to a question about that decision, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.
Daniels walked off the field with assistance from the medical staff. After the game, he was seen wearing an aircast on his arm. Quinn didn’t prove an update on the injury, other than that it was a left elbow injury, Daniels’s non-throwing arm.