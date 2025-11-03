Fans Couldn’t Understand Why Jayden Daniels Was Still in Blowout to Suffer Gruesome Injury
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome injury during the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to the Seahawks on Sunday night. With Seattle leading 38-7 with less than eight minutes remaining in the game, Daniels ran to the right side and was brought down by Drake Thomas and landed awkwardly on his left arm.
Daniels eventually left the field under his own power with his left arm in an air cast. The question on everyone's mind was why was he still in the game? Daniels had already been dealing with injuries this season and there was little to no chance the Commanders could come back.
The decision to leave Daniels could potentially result in him missing extended time. If he does miss an extended period, it will almost certainly end the Commanders season even if a 3-6 start already didn't.
Dan Quinn and the rest of his coaching staff will have to reckon with this decision for some time. Especially Monday morning, when there will be a huge debate on every sports show about when teams need to pull players to protect both players and franchises.
The only silver lining may be that Daniels hurt his non-throwing arm in an already lost season. If the Commanders can fix some things and Daniels can come back healthy next season, the fans may move past it. Only time will tell.