Dan Quinn Gives Awesome Christmas Gift to Commanders Inspired by Another Sport
From the outside, the vibes surrounding the Washington Commanders could not be better right now.
The team is 10-5, on the cusp of a playoff berth, and remains mathematically alive to win the NFC East. A new stadium appears to be on the way. After years of dysfunction, Commanders fans' perseverance is paying off.
Mirroring Washington's new era of good feelings, Commanders coach Dan Quinn gave thoughtful Christmas gifts to every player and staffer: personalized baseball bats.
An unknown player or staffer showed the bats off for Nicki Jhabavla of The Washington Post; each is customized with the recipient's name and team's logo.
Washington is scheduled to play the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in a game with enormous playoff ramifications. The Commanders can make the playoffs with either a win or a loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Carolina Panthers.
First up, however, is a holiday—and Quinn has ensured it will be a meaningful one for a franchise on the rise.