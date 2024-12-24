Week 17 NFL Clinching Scenarios: How Five Teams Can Punch Playoff Ticket
Week 17 of this NFL season is a lengthy one in terms of the sheer number of days with football games. There are two on the docket Wednesday, one on Thursday, three on Saturday, the usual full slate on Sunday, and one on Monday.
However, the reward for football fans—at least those who want to get ahead of their playoff picks—is the possibility that the entire postseason field may be set by the end of this weekend.
Five teams can make the playoffs this weekend, to go with the nine that have already punched their tickets. Several teams can wrap up other accolades as well. Which teams may soon turn their thoughts to January? Read on.
Denver Broncos (9-6)
What's at stake: Playoff berth
How to clinch: Win or tie
Week 16 matchup: at Bengals
It's right there for the taking. All the Denver Broncos have to do is power past the unpredictable 7-8 Cincinnati Bengals to make their first playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015. Weather may be a factor, as the forecast calls for rain and wind on an unseasonably warm day in the Queen City. Can the Broncos' powerful defense make for a merry Rocky Mountain Christmas?
Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)
What's at stake: AFC's No. 1 playoff seed
How to clinch: Win or tie; Bills loss or tie
Week 16 matchup: at Steelers
With both teams on a short week, the Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. A victory in the unusual Wednesday game would ensure that the AFC runs through Arrowhead Stadium. Should the Chiefs slip up, they could still secure home-field advantage if the Buffalo Bills lose to the lowly New York Jets.
Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)
What's at stake: Playoff berth
How to clinch: Win or tie; Dolphins loss/tie + Colts loss/tie
Week 16 matchup: at Patriots
What a difference a year makes for the Los Angeles Chargers, who limped to a 5-12 record in 2023—the franchise's worst in eight years. Coach Jim Harbaugh's back-to-basics approach and the Chargers' number one scoring defense have turned the ship around, and now Los Angeles is a result against the New England Patriots away from the postseason. Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts losses can get them there as well, but counting on the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants both to pull through is risky.
Atlanta Falcons (8-7)
What's at stake: NFC South division title
How to clinch: Win + Buccaneers loss
Week 16 matchup: at Commanders
We'll learn a lot about rookie Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Sunday as the rookie leads his team into a prime-time clash in front of a hostile Washington Commanders crowd. Penix was solid against the Giants Sunday, completing 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards and an interception. Should he succeed, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tripping up against the improved Carolina Panthers would lock up the Falcons' first division title since 2016.
Detroit Lions (13-2)
What's at stake: NFC North division title + NFC's No. 1 playoff seed
How to clinch: Win + Vikings loss
Week 16 matchup: at 49ers
The fate of the Detroit Lions' season of dreams will be determined over the next two weeks. To clinch the NFC North this week, the winningest Lions team in the history of the franchise needs the Green Bay Packers to fall to the Minnesota Vikings on the road. If that happens and Detroit beats the fading San Francisco 49ers Monday, the Lions will celebrate their first back-to-back division titles since the 1950s.
Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
What's at stake: NFC West division title
How to clinch: Win + Seahawks loss/tie; Win + at least three wins and one tie from the Bills, Bengals, Browns, Vikings, 49ers and Commanders; Tie + Seahawks loss
Week 16 matchups: vs. Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams have seized the drivers' seat in a messy, mediocre NFC West—a division they haven't won since their Super Bowl championship in 2021. To clinch it, they need—most straightforwardly—to beat the Arizona Cardinals and have the Chicago Bears upset the Seattle Seahawks. A few alternate routes to a celebration exist, including a comically intricate scenario where the Rams would need 3.5 of six games to fall their way to give them a strength-of-schedule tiebreaker over the Seahawks.
Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)
What's at stake: NFC East division title
How to clinch: Win or tie; Commanders loss or tie
Week 16 matchup: vs. Cowboys
Despite stretches of discontent in 2024, the Philadelphia Eagles are knocking on the door of their second division title in three years. Their path is straightforward: first, they need to beat the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon, and they need help from Atlanta against a Commanders team they lost to this past Sunday.
Washington Commanders (10-5)
What's at stake: Playoff berth
How to clinch: Win or tie; Buccaneers loss or tie
Week 16 matchup: vs. Falcons
The best story in the NFL this year has already achieved a number of milestones—chief among them Washington's first 10-win season since 2012. The Commanders can make the playoffs if the Buccaneers lose Sunday afternoon, but you can bet Northwest Stadium will be rocking Sunday night regardless of that game's outcome. If Tampa Bay wins, a victory over the Falcons will send Washington to the postseason.