Daniel Jones and the Colts Offense Can’t Stop Making NFL History
Daniel Jones and the Colts offense are on an absolute tear.
After a dominant performance against the Dolphins in Week 1 that included stats not seen since Peyton Manning, the Colts were able to put together another impressive offensive outing against the Broncos, squeaking out a 29–28 win thanks in large part to an extremely well-timed penalty.
But while the game’s final outcome was decided on a flag and a field goal kick in the final seconds, the Colts' offense spent the other 59 minutes and change of the game making some more NFL history.
To open the game, the Colts score on three straight possessions, which followed the team scoring on all seven of their possessions against the Dolphins last week. Together, that made the Colts the first team in NFL history to score on their first 10 possessions to open a season.
While the Broncos were able to eventually get a stop, forcing a turnover on downs on the Colts’ next drive, that was about all they were able to get. In the second half, the Indy offense drove for three more field goals, as well as one more turnover on downs. Through the whole game, the Colts didn’t line up to punt, making them the first team in NFL history to go two games to without punting the ball away to open the season.
Heading into the year, it appeared that the Colts had one of the tightest quarterback battles in the league. Two games into the season, the decision to start Jones under center could not be going better.