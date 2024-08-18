Daniel Jones Crushed by Fans After Throwing Laughably Bad Pick-Six vs. Falcons
New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones was back under center Saturday for the first time since last November when a torn ACL ended his 2023 season. So how did the former No. 6 overall pick look in his return?
Not great.
Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract last March, threw two interceptions, including one of the worst pick-sixes you'll ever see. Jones tried to escape some pressure in the end zone before airing a brutal pass that was intercepted by Houston's Jalen Pitre, who strolled into the end zone for the touchdown.
Check this out:
This angle shows just how bad that really was:
Fans crushed Jones and the Giants:
