SI

Daniel Jones Crushed by Fans After Throwing Laughably Bad Pick-Six vs. Falcons

Andy Nesbitt

Daniel Jones threw an ugly pick-six Saturday against the Falcons.
Daniel Jones threw an ugly pick-six Saturday against the Falcons. / @NFL
In this story:

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones was back under center Saturday for the first time since last November when a torn ACL ended his 2023 season. So how did the former No. 6 overall pick look in his return?

Not great.

Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract last March, threw two interceptions, including one of the worst pick-sixes you'll ever see. Jones tried to escape some pressure in the end zone before airing a brutal pass that was intercepted by Houston's Jalen Pitre, who strolled into the end zone for the touchdown.

Check this out:

This angle shows just how bad that really was:

Fans crushed Jones and the Giants:

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL