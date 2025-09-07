Daniel Jones Accomplishes Feat in Colts Debut Not Seen Since Peyton Manning
It's no question that the Colts dominated the Dolphins in the first half of the season opener on Sunday. While Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa definitely struggled as three of his drives resulted in turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble), Indianapolis' new starter Daniel Jones showed out in his Colts debut.
Jones led the Colts to four consecutive scoring drives—two field goals and two touchdowns. This is the first time the Colts have scored on every first half drive since 2006 when Peyton Manning was in the middle of his dynasty there. Not too shabby for Jones to join Manning on a Colts achievement list in his debut for the team.
It was fitting that Manning happened to be in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday when Jones accomplished this feat. Manning was in Indianapolis in order to help honor the late Colts owner Jim Irsay as he was inducted into the organization's Ring of Honor.
In the first half alone, Jones completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 197 yards and one touchdown. The quarterback also rushed for a score. The Colts led 20-0 at the half.
After a long quarterback competition between Jones and Anthony Richardson this offseason, it seems like the Colts went with the right choice for QB1, at least based on how Jones has performed thus far on Sunday.