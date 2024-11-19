SI

Giants' Dexter Lawrence Has Mixed Feelings About Daniel Jones Getting Benched

Lawrence toed the line when asked about Jones's recent demotion.

Brigid Kennedy

Dexter Lawrence, Will Hernandez, and Daniel Jones celebrate following a touchdown pass in 2019.
Dexter Lawrence, Will Hernandez, and Daniel Jones celebrate following a touchdown pass in 2019. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence offered a measured but nonetheless candid response when asked Tuesday about his team's decision to bench struggling quarterback Daniel Jones.

"It's tough," Lawrence told The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll while working a charity event. "That's my best friend. It's tough for that to happen."

Jones's demotion comes amid a 2–8 start for the Giants, who will now be turning to Tommy DeVito (and controversially bypassing backup Drew Lock) as their starter. The highly-memeable DeVito, known for his mobster-esque agent and shacking up at his parents' place, started six games last season, while Jones and then-backup Tyrod Taylor were both injured. The Giants announced the consequential shake-up on Monday.

"I can't control it," Lawrence continued, regarding the benching. "They made the decision based off their evaluations and thoughts and feelings. You've got to respect it as a player even though you don't like it."

"As a human and as a brother, I feel for him," he added.

Still, "I got a lot of respect for [DeVito],” Lawrence told Carroll. “He has probably the most charisma and confidence I’ve ever seen in a third-string quarterback. That’s good. I respect him for that. He knows who he is, and that’s strong as a person.”

We'll get a taste of what else New York has in store when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium this Sunday.

