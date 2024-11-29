Daniel Jones Explains Why He Signed With Vikings After Giants Release
Exactly one week after being cut by the New York Giants, Daniel Jones donned the Minnesota Vikings emblem for the first time Friday.
Jones cleared waivers Monday due to his four-year, $160 million contract he signed with New York in 2023, but he received plenty of interest from NFL teams once he hit the open market. Jones was hoping to land with a contending team, and he chose to sign with the Vikings on Wednesday over a reported nine or so other teams that reached out.
So, why did Jones choose to land in Minnesota?
"You look at offensively what they've been able to do, the system, coach [Kevin] O'Connell and his staff. Just a lot of good things happening across the board as a team and organization, and on offense especially," Jones said. "Just excited to join that and help out where I can."
O'Connell and the Vikings appear to be developing an identity as a safe haven for quarterbacks looking to change the narratives surrounding their careers.
Sam Darnold, the former No. 3 pick in 2018 who flopped as the New York Jets' franchise quarterback, is proving he still belongs in the NFL as a starter under center. In 11 games this season, Darnold has led the Vikings to nine wins while throwing 21 touchdown passes and logging a career-high 101.7 passer rating.
Jones, who also didn't pan out as a franchise quarterback at MetLife Stadium, has been keeping an eye on Darnold from afar. No matter if he sticks with the Vikings for just one week on the practice squad or re-signs for next season, Jones is looking for a similar career trajectory.
"We haven't had a ton of crossover on film, so I haven't watched too closely," Jones said of Darnold. "But just from following him and seeing some games on TV, obviously he's been playing at an extremely high level and doing a lot of good things. Happy for him. I've known Sam for a while know, and always kind of pulled for him. He's had a great year and played at a really high level."
Jones will be on the Vikings' sideline Sunday for a tilt against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium—his first visit to Minneapolis since he led the Giants to an upset 31–24 victory in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Jan. 15, 2023. It was arguably the game that convinced the Giants to sign him to a four-year extension.
"I like U.S. Bank Stadium," Jones said with a smile. "It is an incredible stadium, and the fans there are incredible. I'm looking forward to being back there and seeing it on Sunday."