Five Potential Landing Spots for Cornerback Darius Slay Following Release From Eagles
It's been quite the up-and-down couple of weeks for Darius Slay.
After helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs last month, Philadelphia decided to release the veteran cornerback on Monday afternoon. The move—designated a post-June 1 release—will save Philly $4.3 million against the salary cap in 2025 as they attempt to become champions again.
According to multiple reports, the 34-year-old Slay has no plans on retiring and wants to continue his NFL career in 2025. But where could he end up?
Here are five potential landing spots for Darius Slay:
5. Kansas City Chiefs
After coming up just shy of the first Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history, the Chiefs will look to re-tool their roster this offseason and make another run at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
Tight end Travis Kelce's decision to return again in 2025 doesn't put Kansas City in a place to get younger, but rather to re-tool the top of the roster with some vested veterans to help them get back to the mountaintop.
Enter: Darius Slay.
While the Chiefs' defensive backfield is currently equipped with two-time All-Pro Trent McDuffie on one side, the rest of the cornerback room, Slay would be an excellent option to play opposite the 24-year-old—and help Kansas City bulk up an otherwise stout defense.
4. Denver Broncos
The Broncos returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015, and head coach Sean Payton has things looking up in Denver.
Much like their division counterparts in the Chiefs, however, the Broncos have a major hole at cornerback aside from Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II.
Given Slay's age, it'd be reasonable for him to want to go to a team that's closer to Super Bowl contention. The idea of forming a 1-2 punch with Surtain in Vance Joseph's defense, however, could also be enticing.
3. Buffalo Bills
Speaking of teams close to Super Bowl contention, the Bills came up just three points shy of playing in the big game last season. Unlike those teams, however, they're pretty depleted at cornerback.
Buffalo started veteran Rasul Douglas and former sixth-rounder Christian Benford at cornerback for the majority of the season in 2024. The duo combined for just two interceptions over 17 games.
Slay would not only bring an immediate veteran presence to the room, but could also help their young players along to fill the void when he calls it a career.
2. Detroit Lions
A storybook ending for Slay's career would be finishing things up north where he started.
Slay was drafted by the Lions with the 36th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, and played his first seven seasons in Detroit. During his time in the Motor City, he was named a first-team All-Pro in '17, led the NFL in interceptions that same year, and was voted to the Pro Bowl from '17 to '19.
During an appearance on Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous' St. Brown Podcast in February, he mentioned that he would absolutely consider returning to Detroit if he and the Eagles parted ways this offseason:
"I love Detroit, I got nothing but love, that’s my second home," Slay said. "I do a lot for the city still, to this day… For sure the two spots I would love to always be at is Philly or Detroit. The main two, the main ones I’d love to be at."
While the Lions are relatively set at the position with cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Amik Robertson holding it down, I'm sure the organization would be open to a reunion at the right price.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
Don't call it a comeback.
While the Eagles released Slay on Monday afternoon, FOX Sports's Jordan Schultz followed up the news with a report that a return to the team is a possibility.
"Philadelphia took a similar approach with Fletcher Cox in 2022 from a cap standpoint," Schultz wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Slay should have a market, but he’ll be selective at this stage of his career."
Though it seems strange, this landing spot may end up being the most likely. Familiarity with the team, the system, the region, and the players could end up making the reunion worth it for both parties.