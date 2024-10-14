Darius Slay Reacts to Nick Sirianni Exchanging Trash Talk With Eagles Fans After Win
Nick Sirianni's sideline conduct from the Philadelphia Eagles' 20–16 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field emerged into quite the big storyline.
After the game, Sirianni appeared to get into it with his team's fans and seemed to be trash-talking with them after the victory. On Monday, he apologized to the fans for allowing his energy to get the best of him in that moment.
"I was trying to bring energy and enthusiasm yesterday, and I'm sorry for how my energy was directed at the end of the game," Sirianni said. "My energy should be all in on coaching, motivating, and celebrating with our guys."
Eagles cornerback Darius Slay responded to Sirianni's conduct during an appearance on The Edge with Micah Parsons. He defended his coach's actions.
"I mean, coach just got back in the win column man, you know?" Slay said. "So we trying to just, he's excited man, you know? He's just happy to get back in the win column because I know we can get booed just like everybody else gets boos in that stadium. Nick did it the best way he could."
Slay also added that he saw Sirianni had apologized to the fans and that he was right to do so.
The Eagles are now 3–2. The best way for Sirianni to avoid incidents like this and silence the boos is to keep the Eagles winning.