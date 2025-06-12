Darius Slayton Explains Unique Challenge of Playing With Jameis Winston
The New York Giants had a pretty dramatic shake-up in the quarterback room this offseason, bringing in veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart to fill out what had been an extremely depleted unit.
For now, all three quarterbacks have a pretty clear role to play—Wilson is expected to be the team’s Week 1 starter, Dart is set to develop under the tutelage of his veteran teammates, and Winston will serve as the backup, change-of-pace QB the Giants can turn to in a pinch.
Wide receiver Darius Slayton seems to be enjoying Winston’s company so far at minicamp, but did open up with reporters about one aspect of their relationship to which he is still adjusting.
“It’s so hard to describe,” Slayton began. “How I’m talking right now, he’ll be talking just like this. And just the random thoughts that come to his head will just come out. Like, we were talking about a slant, how did we get to Kentucky Fried Chicken? Just hard lefts. I can’t think of an exact example, but that’s how I can best describe it—random hard lefts. But then he comes right back on topic, so it’s like, am I tripping or are you tripping?”
Even with the sometimes unpredictable shifts in conversation, it’s clear that Slayton values his time with Winston. “He’s a really fun guy to be around,” Slayton concluded.
What the Giants will look like as a team in 2025 is an extremely open question, as the franchise is clearly at a moment of transition. But as things stand, the vibes in the locker room sound pretty good.