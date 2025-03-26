Russell Wilson Bluntly States His Expectations for Role With Giants
Russell Wilson put pen to paper on his one-year contract with the New York Giants, and he made clear that he's not anticipating coming off the bench in 2025.
When asked about the role he envisions for himself with his new team, Wilson plainly stated that he's expecting to be the Giants' starting quarterback.
"I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day," Wilson told reporters on Wednesday.
"I think this team is really looking for someone to lead them in every way in terms of the process. In the offseason, during the season, our habits and our thought process and how we create a great winning culture and how do we continue to establish that and to really build on things that we do well, and the things that we continue to need to do."
Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with New York, which, through playing time and incentives, could end up being worth north of $20 million.
He joins a quarterbacks room already consisting of Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito, and there's still some expectation that the Giants will select a quarterback, namely Shedeur Sanders, with the No. 3 pick in the draft. Regardless of what moves the team makes at the position, Wilson made abundantly clear that he anticipates being under center as the starting quarterback in his 14th NFL season.